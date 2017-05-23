Select students and graduates get the opportunity to intern with the City of Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The City of Lawton’s Human Resources Department staff, directors, and city council met the selected high school seniors and recent graduates that they will work alongside with soon as part of the 2017 Summer Internship program.

The program, established in large part by Ward 7 Councilman Stanley Haywood, began in June 2016 and provides experience for students preparing to join the workforce.

“This experience will not only help these students decide on a potential career path but also give them an advantage when competing with other high school graduates entering the workforce,” said Human Resources Director Chase Massie, who coordinates the program. “Going into the second year of this program, I am excited to have a new group of interns joining us and look forward to the opportunity of helping to develop Lawton’s future workforce.”

Students will take part in the program May 30 through July 28. They will receive a certificate of completion and letter of reference at the end of the program.

