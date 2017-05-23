RSVP for the Lawton/Ft Sill Chamber of Commerce Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon by June 1st

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)– The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host the Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on June 9 at Apache Casino Hotel.

As the state legislative session comes to a close, local legislators “report back to the community what took place during the legislative session."

“We welcome the community to come and interact with our representatives about the recent session,” said Albert Johnson, Jr., Vice Chair for Military and Government Affairs. “We are fortunate to have a forum like this luncheon that creates an environment to provide feedback as well as hear about the decisions that are made that affect Lawton Fort Sill.”

The community will hear firsthand from the legislators.

“The luncheon is a chance to gain a better understanding of legislation passed in our state,” said Mark Brace, Chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. “We will have the representatives here, face-to-face, to talk about what this means for Oklahoma residents. For those who attended the luncheon in March this will be an update as to what took place at our capitol”

RSVPs are required no later than June 1. RSVP by calling the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce at 580-355-3541 or online at lawtonfortsillchamber.com. Registration is $25 for general admission and $20 for Chamber members.

