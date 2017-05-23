2017 Chautauqua “The Great West: Cowboys and Cattle Trails” will be held June 20th-24th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The theme for the 2017 Chautauqua is “The Great West: Cowboys and Cattle Trails,” in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Chisholm Trail. Chautauqua events are free and open to the public.

Chautauqua programs present a variety of historical enactments, workshops, and informal discussions. Evening performances include first-person presentations and time for audience questions to the historical figure in-character and to the scholar portraying the character. Ten daytime workshops and five evening lectures explore the cultural and political nuances of the era. Workshops will be held at the Museum of the Great Plains and performances will be held at city hall.

The schedule for the Lawton Chautauqua evening performances is as follows:

Tuesday, 20 June 2017 Jesse Chisholm, by Michael Hughes

Wednesday, 21 June 2017 Thaddeus Dunkley, by James H. Armstead

Thursday, 22 June 2017 Betty Reynolds, by Sally A. Drucker

Friday, 23 June 2017 Johanna July, by Vanessa Adams-Harris

Saturday, 24 June 2017 “Hanging Judge” Isaac Parker, by Doug Mishler

Talented individuals back for the 2017 Chautauqua include:

Michael Hughes portrayed John Ross in the 2008 Civil War Chautauqua.

Jim Armstead presented Dr. Ralph Bunche in the 2016 Cold War Chautauqua.

Sally Drucker has portrayed Betty Friedan, Emma Goldman and Hazel Lucas Shaw.

Vanessa Adams-Harris presented Ada Lois Sipuel-Fisher at February’s Soulful Story.

Doug Mishler has presented Theodore Roosevelt, Ernie Pyle, and Nikita Kruschchev in recent years.

The Chautauqua Assemblies began in 1874 as summer camp meetings that brought learning, culture and entertainment to small towns and villages. Prominent personalities were paid to give speeches on religious, political and scientific topics, such as Samuel Clemens and William Jennings Bryan.

For more information about Chautauqua 2017 events, visit the Lawton Public Library’s website.

