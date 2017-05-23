SW OK Animal Shelter helps exotic animals, other wildlife

The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
