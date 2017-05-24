3 year old drowns in Comanche County swimming pool

The incident happened on Sunday evening at a home in the Pecan Valley subdivision west of Lawton.

Emergency responders were called around 9 p.m. on Sunday after the parents of the child said he had been found in a pool.

The parents said the toddler had gone missing and after they searched around the house they looked outside and found the child in the pool. The family said they started CPR and called 911.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley called the situation “tragic” and said it was especially difficult to deal with the loss of a child.

He said this should be used as a reminder for parents of how important it is to know where your children are at all times, especially when they have a swimming pool.

