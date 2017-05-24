Donate blood before Memorial Day weekend for special giveaways!

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Those who give blood before the Memorial Day weekend will bring home the bacon with an incredible giveaway. Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is joining forces with the Oklahoma Pork Council and KSWO-TV 7News for a pre-Memorial Day blood drive event.

“We urgently need people to give before the Memorial Day weekend. The lives of patients could easily be in jeopardy without help before this first summer holiday,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We are truly grateful for those who take just an hour of their time to help patients in our area.”

Anyone who donates blood at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Lawton Donor Center (211 SW A Ave) May 25th and 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. will receive:

FREE pulled-pork sandwich and fixings from Oklahoma Pork Council

FREE, limited-edition “You Had Me at Bacon” Pork Council/OBI t-shirt

Pass for 2 to the Oklahoma City Zoo

Entry for the grand prize: a catered barbecue pork picnic for 40 from Oklahoma Pork Council

Donors can also text “OBILAWTON” to 59925 for a chance to win a smart watch

This is the eleventh year Oklahoma Pork Council has teamed up with Oklahoma Blood Institute to save lives.

“Oklahoma’s hog farmers have an ethical obligation to support our local communities,” said Roy Lee Lindsey, executive director of Oklahoma Pork Council. “Some of our farmers and members of their families have needed blood before, so we realize the personal impact of blood donation.”

Appointments are not required but can be made at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

