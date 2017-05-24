Altus Air Force Base military member arrested for child abuse - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus Air Force Base military member arrested for child abuse

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- An Altus Air Force Base military member has been taken into custody on a Jackson County District Court child abuse warrant.

Britain Bradley Harper, 22, is accused of striking a 2-year-old under his care multiple times on the buttocks as well as the head and leaving severe bruising that is consistent with “non-accidental injury” on February 11th. The child has undergone treatment at the Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Harper was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Detectives of the Altus Police Department. He is being held at Jackson County Jail.  He has been denied bond. His arrest follows a joint investigation between the Altus Police Department, the United States Air Forces Office of Special Investigations and Altus Air Force Base 97th Security Forces Squadron.

