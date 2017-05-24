Walters City Manager changes mind, remains in previous role - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Walters City Manager changes mind, remains in previous role

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
WALTERS, Ok (KSWO) -

Walters City Manager Shawn Strange has come back to his role after having a change of heart.

On Tuesday night, the city council held a special session to discuss the recent resignations of two of its city officials. At the meeting, Strange withdrew his resignation which he had delivered to the city council last week.

The council approved Strange’s request to withdraw his resignation, but did accept the resignation of the Emergency Manager and Fire Chief Monty Powers.

