Walters City Manager changes mind, remains in previous role

Walters City Manager Shawn Strange has come back to his role after having a change of heart.

On Tuesday night, the city council held a special session to discuss the recent resignations of two of its city officials. At the meeting, Strange withdrew his resignation which he had delivered to the city council last week.

The council approved Strange’s request to withdraw his resignation, but did accept the resignation of the Emergency Manager and Fire Chief Monty Powers.

