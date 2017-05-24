Critics slam process for OKing Oklahoma's $6.8B budget bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State House Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budgets approved two budget plans shortly after midnight. The proposals are estimated at about $6.8 billion each, with one including a teacher pay raise of $1,000, while the other one does not.



In the plan with the teacher raise, 54 agencies would have an eight-percent budget cut. In the plan without the raise, those agencies would have a four or five percent cut.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are complaining about how two budget panels approved a $6.8 billion spending bill shortly before midnight that slashes spending to most Oklahoma state agencies.

Rank-and-file legislators were given few details ahead of Tuesday night's vote on the spending plan that cuts funding for most state agencies by nearly 5 percent. Public schools were spared from cuts, and a handful of state agencies were given spending increases, but the final version of the bill did not include funding for a teacher pay raise.

Republican and Democratic critics of the spending plan maintain it is unconstitutional because bills to raise revenue were approved in the final week of session and did not receive a three-fourth's majority vote that is required of tax-raising measures.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.