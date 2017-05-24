WATCH: Man wielding sword along 11th Street in Lawton identified - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

WATCH: Man wielding sword along 11th Street in Lawton identified, charged

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Source: Lawton Police Department Source: Lawton Police Department
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Lawton police say the man walking down 11th Street with a sword on Wednesday morning was taken into custody without incident.

Police say around 11 a.m. they were dispatched to the area of 11th and J Ave in southwest Lawton. When they arrived they found Michael Curtis walking down 11th Street with a large sword. Police say he was threatening others and when they attempted to take him into custody he did not comply.

They followed Curtis on foot for about two and a half blocks before taking him into custody according to witnesses.

Lawton police said Curtis is being charged with Unlawful Carry of Weapon, Resisting a Police Officer and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

