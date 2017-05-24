Two arrested after leaving live pipe bombs in front of Creek County Courthouse

SAPULPA, OK (KSWO)- Police in Sapulpa have arrested two people for leaving two suspected pipe bombs in front of the Creek County Courthouse.

Berry Nichols, 53, of Mounds and Christopher Nichols, 23, of Sapulpa, are father and son, court records show.



They said they found a vehicle believed to be connected to the slashing of a woman's tires at the courthouse and what appeared to be two PVC pipes with wires running from them.Police say they were made of PVC pipes filled with explosive powder and BBs.



They then performed a search warrant on the vehicle and a house connected to it.

They said they were able to find one of the suspects using surveillance footage from the courthouse, which also led them to identifying the suspect vehicle.

Police said Berry Nichols had targeted the same woman before and was charged with shooting with intent to kill in that case.

Both men were booked into the Creek County Jail on complaints of conspiracy, burglary as well as the manufacture, possession, and placement of bombs in a motor vehicle.

