Tulsa police on high alert ahead of concert at BOK Center tonight

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- The same company that runs the concert venue in Manchester also operates the BOK Center in Tulsa. Tulsa police say that they are preparing for a concert there tonight.

Authorities say they have practices in place for big crowds and don't plan on doing anything different.

Tonight, the New Kids on the Block will perform as well as Paula Abdul and Boyz to Men. Tulsa police say despite recent concerns, tonight's show will be business as usual.

"Our officers that are inside and outside are aware of their surroundings and aware of what's going on," said Jeanne Mackenzie with the Tulsa Police.

The BOK Center's company and the owner of the venue in Manchester released a statement, saying in part:

"The safety and security of our guests is always our highest priority and we constantly work with law enforcement on all aspects of security procedures.”

