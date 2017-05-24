Tulsa police on high alert ahead of concert at BOK Center tonigh - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa police on high alert ahead of concert at BOK Center tonight

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)-  The same company that runs the concert venue in Manchester also operates the BOK Center in Tulsa. Tulsa police say that they are preparing for a concert there tonight.

Authorities say they have practices in place for big crowds and don't plan on doing anything different.

Tonight, the New Kids on the Block will perform as well as Paula Abdul and Boyz to Men. Tulsa police say despite recent concerns, tonight's show will be business as usual.

"Our officers that are inside and outside are aware of their surroundings and aware of what's going on," said Jeanne Mackenzie with the Tulsa Police.

The BOK Center's company and the owner of the venue in Manchester released a statement, saying in part:

"The safety and security of our guests is always our highest priority and we constantly work with law enforcement on all aspects of security procedures.”

  • Budget office set to release report on House GOP health bill

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:36:39 GMT
    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • 'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:36:29 GMT
    The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

  • UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:35:36 GMT
    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

