Teenager drowns in Coalgate Lake in southeastern Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Teenager drowns in Coalgate Lake in southeastern Oklahoma

COALGATE, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old boy from Atoka has drowned in Coalgate Lake in southeastern Oklahoma.

The OHP says the boy was swimming without a flotation device when he disappeared under water about 5 p.m. Tuesday and never resurfaced.

His body was found about two hours later in 15 feet of water about 30 yards from shore. His name has not been released.

The lake is just north of Coalgate in Coal County, nearly 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget office set to release report on House GOP health bill

    Budget office set to release report on House GOP health bill

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:36:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:36:39 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • 'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet

    'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:36:29 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:36:29 GMT

    The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

    The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

  • UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers

    UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:35:36 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:35:36 GMT

    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

    •   
Powered by Frankly