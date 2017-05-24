Teenager drowns in Coalgate Lake in southeastern Oklahoma

COALGATE, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old boy from Atoka has drowned in Coalgate Lake in southeastern Oklahoma.

The OHP says the boy was swimming without a flotation device when he disappeared under water about 5 p.m. Tuesday and never resurfaced.

His body was found about two hours later in 15 feet of water about 30 yards from shore. His name has not been released.

The lake is just north of Coalgate in Coal County, nearly 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

