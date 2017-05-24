Trooper says 1 killed after truck crosses Tulsa runway

By The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on the pursuit a stolen utility vehicle that crashed through a Tulsa airport fence before slamming head-on into freeway traffic (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead after the driver of a stolen utility truck crashed through a fence at the Tulsa airport and into oncoming freeway traffic.

Troopers say the driver later abandoned the truck and ran off. Officers were searching for him Wednesday.

Highway Patrolman Dwight Durant says a trooper chasing the stolen vehicle saw it barreling toward a parked private jet. The trooper worried there were passengers onboard and tried to ram the truck with his cruiser.

Durant says that diverted the stolen truck. The truck crossed over a runway twice and then burst through another fence and onto U.S. 75, where it crashed head-on with another vehicle, killing one person.

Earlier reports indicated the stolen truck crossed two runways, but Durant said one runway was involved. An airport spokeswoman says commercial air service wasn't disrupted.

7:45 a.m.

Authorities are searching for a driver who led police on a pursuit that crossed two runways at Tulsa's airport then resulted in a head-on crash on U.S. 75 north of downtown.

Tulsa television station KOTV reports (http://bit.ly/2rPUDX8) that the chase began early Wednesday near Sapulpa and involved a stolen utility truck. Police say the truck crashed through a locked gate at Tulsa International Airport and crossed two runways before leaving the airport property and crashing head-on with another vehicle on the highway.

Authorities say the truck's driver ran away from the scene of the crash.

Tulsa International Airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins says the chase did not disrupt any commercial air service and that there were no aircraft on the runway at the time.

