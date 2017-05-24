Identity of victim in Lake Lawtonka drowning released

The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a man who drowned at Lake Lawtonka on Wednesday afternoon.

The man has been identified as Gary Watkins.

First responders were called to the Robinson's Landing area of Lake Lawtonka around 3 p.m. on Wednesday for a possible drowning. When they arrived they found Watkins who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding his drowning have been released.

Detectives from the Lawton Police Department are continuing to investigate.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.