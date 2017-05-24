Armed Services YMCA receives $4,000 donation from Salas Urban Cantina

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today a local business gave a much-appreciated donation to the Armed Services YMCA.

The owner of Salas Urban Cantina presented the $4,000 check this afternoon. The Cantina raised the funds during this year's Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The restaurant's owner says she's more than happy to give back to those who serve.

And the ASYMCA is grateful for the funds, which they say will help their service programs, like the Soldier's Closet, the food pantry, and their childcare program.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.