Mosquito season is here: how to protect yourself

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The rain is out and heat is coming in. While that means, you can take a dip in the pool, it's also time to be on alert to protect yourself and home from mosquitoes.



Mosquito season in Oklahoma is typically from May to November depending on the weather.



There are 60 different species of mosquitoes in the state, 39 of which have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Environmental Pest Control said you’ll normally find mosquitoes near standing water.



Mosquitoes breed in places like rain gutters, buckets, bird baths or fountains and getting rid of those problem areas can prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.



Pest Technician Scott Brown said their routine for residential homes begins at the mosquitoes typical breeding ground.



"We would check for any type of standing water,” said Brown. “We can either dump it out or for like ornamental ponds or something we can put mosquito dunks in them to prevent any mosquito larva coming up. We'd come up spray all the bushes, trees and yard to hopefully decrease mosquito population."



With summer approaching, Brown said it's important to be aware of diseases they can carry.



"Everybody knows the Zika virus and the West Nile virus,” said Brown. “So, those are two things we really want to pay attention to and make sure we don't contract any of those."



The main species of mosquitoes that cause West Nile virus are the culex mosquitoes.



These culex mosquitoes go from egg to adult in only four to ten days during hot summer months and normally live for about three weeks.



Brown said their fogging machine is what kills those adult mosquitoes.



"We already got several towns that we are fogging for,” said Brown. “So, the mosquitoes are already out."



He recommended those that need it to seek help from a pest control company to treat mosquitoes as well as regularly cleaning the areas where mosquitoes breed like pet bowls and gardens.



He also offered tips to protect yourself from being bitten.



"Wear long sleeve clothes, long t-shirts, long pants,” said Brown. “Spray a repellant with DEET. Avoid dusk and dawn as much as possible."

