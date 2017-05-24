Eisenhower students win $20,000 donation for Lawton Salvation Army

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Hard work by students at Eisenhower High School is being rewarded to the tune of $10,000 worth of technology for the school and $20,000 donated to the Lawton Salvation Army.

That is the payoff for winning the grand prize in the national "Lead2Feed" program. For that program, students pick a charity in their community to raise money for. Students at Eisenhower chose the Lawton Salvation Army and through events like a carnival and a teacher talent show, they raised more than $4,000 for the organization.

“Being able to interact with the Salvation Army…just yesterday Captain Roseno who is in charge of the Salvation Army sent us a picture of people standing outside in a line to go there and we had just finished help them organize food and seeing that we were able to help those in our community was really powerful and it makes me want to help more,” said Eisenhower High School student Bailey Fortenbaugh.

“It’s a rewarding thing to have in your heart. I believe all of the ignition mentors have a servant’s heart and it’s really fulfilling to see that we’re doing something positive because teens are really rambunctious and we could be doing the opposite,” said recent Eisenhower High School graduate Joseph Williams.

This is actually the second year in a row Eisenhower has won the award. Last year, they also won $10,000 worth of technology for the classroom and a check for $25,000 dollars for the Lawton Salvation Army.

