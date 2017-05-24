Eagle presentation at Lawton - Fort Sill Veterans Center

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Wednesday, veterans at the Lawton - Fort Sill Veterans Center were treated to a special presentation by an organization that rehabilitates injured eagles.

The Grey Snow Eagle House is headquartered in Perkins, Oklahoma and travels all across the state to increase awareness of wildlife and Native American culture.

They usually visit schools and assisted living centers but Wednesday they presented to veterans for the very first time. Assistant Manager of the Grey Snow Eagle House Megan Judkins said they use the events to teach about the importance of eagles and other birds.

"I think it's really important because even though the bald eagles are going up, the golden eagles are stable, there's so many different stresses our eagles are going through from lead poisoning to being shot illegally to wind farms. So I think it's important to educate the public about that so they can be aware of these things the eagles and other raptors are facing on a daily basis,” Judkins said.

Judkins said she was grateful to be able to present to those who have given so much for our country.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.