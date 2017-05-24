Police investigate drowning at Lake Lawtonka - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Police investigate drowning at Lake Lawtonka

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Police say a man drowned at Lake Lawtonka Wednesday afternoon.  Authorities have identified him as Gary Watkins.

They say around 3 this afternoon, they were called to Robinson Landing at Lake Lawtonka on a drowning.

When they arrived, they found Watkins's body at one of the boat houses.

Police have not released any information on how it happened, or who made the call for help.

Watkins was a former schoolteacher in both Lawton and Elgin.

