Stolen car from Lawton involved in chase & crash in OKC

By Monte Brown, Anchor
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they've arrested a man who was driving a stolen car from Lawton after he caused a wrong-way crash this morning.

Troopers tell KWTV the driver was in a white sedan going east in the westbound lanes of I-240. They believe he was intentionally trying to hit oncoming traffic. He slammed into a minivan head on before clipping a car. Only minor injuries are reported.

OHP had been chasing the driver from Yukon. Again, he has been arrested, but his identity has not been released. Authorities say drug paraphernalia was found in the stolen car from Lawton, and they believe the driver was under the influence.

