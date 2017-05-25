Man arrested, family mourns young father after deadly police cha - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man arrested, family mourns young father after deadly police chase through Tulsa Airport

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Maintenance crews at the Tulsa International Airport have fixed the fences and gates that were damaged after a man led police on a deadly chase and Jerry Lee Newman, 24, is in custody in connection with the pursuit. 

It started when authorities say the suspect stole an Oklahoma Natural Gas pickup truck and led them on a chase from Sapulpa through Tulsa. He crashed through a perimeter gate at the airport and made it onto a runway. A trooper used a pit maneuver to keep the pickup from running into a plane that was about to take off.
The suspect then got onto a highway going the wrong way and hit a car head-on, killing the driver. That's when he got out and ran.

And a community is remembering the man who died in that crash yesterday. William Bruckman was 23-years-old and a father of three.

His pastor is now speaking out about the young man's death.

"Very personable, very nice. I just knew him as a young man who was really working to make a life for himself and to build a family," Pastor Steve Yowell of View Acres Baptist Church.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victim's family as they deal with the loss. So far, they have raised more than $3,000.

