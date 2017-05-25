1st year of City in Motion Wellness Program results in marked improvements to City of Lawton employees' health

President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
Ward 7 Councilwoman V. Gay F. McGahee will be hosting town hall meetings throughout the summer. The 1st one will be held tonight, May 25th, at the Great Plains Technology Center (4500 SW Lee Blvd) Building 700 Room 701 at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. There will be a public hearing where Lawton citizens can offer input regarding the City of Lawton's proposed budget for FY2017-2018.
Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.
