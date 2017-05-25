1st year of City in Motion Wellness Program results in marked improvements to City of Lawton employees' health

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The City of Lawton will complete its first year of the “City in Motion” Wellness Program in June.

The Wellness Program is a series of 30 educational events and workshops aimed at encouraging employees to get active and lead healthier lifestyles by offering incentives to employees who participate.

“It has been rewarding seeing our employees living healthier lifestyles,” Human Resources Director Chase Massie said. “The feedback has been great. We expect around 35 employees to reach the 400 point goal, which is not an easy goal to reach, in order to receive an additional day off during the next fiscal year. Many other employees will finish having earned between 100 and 300 points.”

This year’s events included a health and wellness fair, biometric screening event, healthy cooking demo, blood pressure awareness seminar and several blood drives. Healthier employees mean less absences and more productivity.

“My hope is that we can continue to grow the program, adding more of what people were most interested in and possibly taking away some of the less attended events, to boost participation even more for next year,” Massie said. “While it is not the sole reason, I do believe one of the reasons that the City of Lawton’s health claims have been down this year is due to us being a ‘City in Motion!’”

