1st year of City in Motion Wellness Program results in marked im - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

1st year of City in Motion Wellness Program results in marked improvements to City of Lawton employees' health

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The City of Lawton will complete its first year of the “City in Motion” Wellness Program in June.

The Wellness Program is a series of 30 educational events and workshops aimed at encouraging employees to get active and lead healthier lifestyles by offering incentives to employees who participate.

 “It has been rewarding seeing our employees living healthier lifestyles,” Human Resources Director Chase Massie said. “The feedback has been great. We expect around 35 employees to reach the 400 point goal, which is not an easy goal to reach, in order to receive an additional day off during the next fiscal year. Many other employees will finish having earned between 100 and 300 points.”

This year’s events included a health and wellness fair, biometric screening event, healthy cooking demo, blood pressure awareness seminar and several blood drives. Healthier employees mean less absences and more productivity.

“My hope is that we can continue to grow the program, adding more of what people were most interested in and possibly taking away some of the less attended events, to boost participation even more for next year,” Massie said. “While it is not the sole reason, I do believe one of the reasons that the City of Lawton’s health claims have been down this year is due to us being a ‘City in Motion!’”

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump chastises NATO, vows to crackdown on leaks

    Trump chastises NATO, vows to crackdown on leaks

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 17:10:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 17:10:31 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

  • UK police find 'significant' evidence; May slams US on leaks

    UK police find 'significant' evidence; May slams US on leaks

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-05-25 17:09:44 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-05-25 17:09:44 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

  • Ward 7 Councilwoman hosts town hall meeting May 25th

    Ward 7 Councilwoman hosts town hall meeting May 25th

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:58:58 GMT

    Ward 7 Councilwoman V. Gay F. McGahee will be hosting town hall meetings throughout the summer. The 1st one will be held tonight, May 25th, at the Great Plains Technology Center (4500 SW Lee Blvd) Building 700 Room 701 at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. There will be a public hearing where Lawton citizens can offer input regarding the City of Lawton's proposed budget for FY2017-2018.

    Ward 7 Councilwoman V. Gay F. McGahee will be hosting town hall meetings throughout the summer. The 1st one will be held tonight, May 25th, at the Great Plains Technology Center (4500 SW Lee Blvd) Building 700 Room 701 at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. There will be a public hearing where Lawton citizens can offer input regarding the City of Lawton's proposed budget for FY2017-2018.

    •   
Powered by Frankly