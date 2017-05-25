RECALL: Eckrich precooked sausage could contain metal

Almost 100,000 pounds of precooked sausage is being recalled due to the possibility the meat may contain metal.

Armour Eckrich Meats in Junction City, Kansas announced the recall on Wednesday.

Over 8,000 cases of 16.6 ounce packages of the “Eckrich Smok-y Cheddar Breakfast sausage, Naturally Hardwood Smoked” are included in the recall. The labels have the UPC code and a “27815 17984” with a use-by date of August 17. The products also have the number “EST. 3JC” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were sent to multiple states including Oklahoma and Texas.

There have been no reports of injuries from consuming the meat at this point.

