Ward 7 Councilwoman hosts town hall meeting May 25th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Ward 7 Councilwoman V. Gay F. McGahee will be hosting town hall meetings throughout the summer.

The 1st one will be held tonight, May 25th, at the Great Plains Technology Center (4500 SW Lee Blvd) Building 700 Room 701 at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

There will be a public hearing where Lawton citizens can offer input regarding the City of Lawton's proposed budget for FY2017-2018.

For more information about this meeting or any other upcoming town hall meetings, contact ‘Friends of McGahee’ at 580-353-8072.

