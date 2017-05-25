Oklahoma inmate dies after being hit with pepper balls

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An autopsy report shows an inmate who died at an Oklahoma jail was hit more than a dozen times by pepper balls as officers tried to subdue him.



The Oklahoman reports 40-year-old Charlton Cash Chrisman died last month after two altercations with officers at the Oklahoma County jail.



The autopsy report lists the probable cause of death as "agitated delirium due to acute methamphetamine intoxication." It notes "multiple pepper ball injuries" contributed to his death. The report says the manner of death is unknown.



An ongoing investigation could result in criminal charges.



Chrisman was arrested April 18, one day before his death, after crashing his truck into the emergency room of an Oklahoma City hospital.



He was the 20th inmate since January 2016 to die in Oklahoma County.



