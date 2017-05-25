Dog who attacked two students in OK elementary school to be euth - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Dog who attacked two students in OK elementary school to be euthanized

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) —According to officials, the dog that attacked two children at Quail Creek Elementary School in Oklahoma City will be euthanized.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Unit Operations Supervisor Nevyn O’Kane said the 72-pound male pit bull mix followed some kids through an open door. The dog bit at least one student.

Both students have recovered.

Animal welfare officials say no signs of rabies were observed and no owner came forward so they have now scheduled the dog to be euthanized due to its temperament.

