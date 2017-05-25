Dog who attacked two students in OK elementary school to be euthanized

President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.
A child is in critical condition following a near drowning in Claremore. Amanda Brooke Green, the child’s aunt and babysitter, was arrested on a felony child neglect complaint. Around 11:15 a.m. on May 24th, two women brought in a 1-year-old to Claremore Hillcrest Hospital that had nearly drowned but couldn't give hospital staff enough information to know what happened.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, DeMarcus Colbert, 17, was at Coalgate Lake with some friends when he suddenly went underwater around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Investigators say Colbert swam went underwater while swimming back from a concrete water intake area that was about 30 feet from the shore.
