Meeting on May 25th to discuss Fort Cobb cemetery graveside ornaments

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FORT COBB, OK (KSWO)- Last week, we brought you a story out of Fort Cobb where personal items were pulled off grave sites at the town's cemetery.

Residents there said there was a notice put out a couple of weeks ago about a routine clean-up but this was not what they had in mind. They found items dug up and removed, brand new flowers were thrown in the trash, and American flags tossed aside.

To discuss these issues, the citizens will hold a meeting tonight at 6 o'clock. It will be held at the community building in Fort Cobb. They have also invited the cemetery board members and the city council.

