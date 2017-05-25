Drowning victim at Coalgate Lake identified - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Drowning victim at Coalgate Lake identified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COALGATE, OK (KFOR)– According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, DeMarcus Colbert, 17,  was at Coalgate Lake with some friends when he suddenly went underwater around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Investigators say Colbert swam went underwater while swimming back from a concrete water intake area that was about 30 feet from the shore.

“I didn’t know who he was, I just knew when I see somebody in stress or anything, I have to save him or something,” Miguel Cole told KXII. “When I got to him, he was already underwater so I dove under, swam about 15 feet underwater and didn’t feel nothing. I started yelling, ‘Call 911, I can’t reach him.”

Colbert’s body was found two and a half hours later.

Information provided by KFOR.

