One arrested, infant in critical condition following near drowning in Claremore

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CLAREMORE, OK (KTUL) — A child is in critical condition following a near drowning in Claremore. Amanda Brooke Green, the child’s aunt and babysitter, was arrested on a felony child neglect complaint.

Around 11:15 a.m. on May 24th, two women brought in a 1-year-old to Claremore Hillcrest Hospital that had nearly drowned but couldn't give hospital staff enough information to know what happened.

Deputies say Green was under the influence of drugs when she was supposed to be watching the child. According to KTUL, the child fell into a pool around 10:45 a.m. and was underwater for more than a minute. Green says she pulled the boy from the pool and tried to resuscitate him while calling for help.

The child was airlifted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. If he survives, medical staff said he would likely sustain permanent brain damage.

Green had a prescription bottle containing 14 Xanax pills when she was arrested. However, the bottle said a prescription for 60 pills was filled May 23, and Green's husband told investigators he hid 13 of the pills from her. Deputies say 33 Xanax pills were unaccounted for less than 24 hours after the bottle was filled.

According to court records, Green was just arrested in January after driving under the influence of drugs with a child in her vehicle.

Information provided by KTUL. 

