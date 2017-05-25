Veterans Job Club hosted a successful hiring event in Lawton tod - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Veterans Job Club hosted a successful hiring event in Lawton today

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Veterans Job Club hosted a presentation and hiring event geared toward veterans and their spouses at Oklahoma Works today in Lawton.

Guest speaker Jim Miller, the Director of Human Resources for Fort Sill, spoke about requirements in applying for federal jobs. He also gave tips on interviewing and how to prepare your resume.

They even conducted a hiring event after they were done with their presentations. Representatives from GEO, The Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs, and the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran's Center discussed job openings while applicants were able to fill out applications and ask questions.

One veteran who attended the event said this is a great opportunity.

“They work with us here as veterans to help us get out there and network and find those opportunities that we may not be able to find on our own,” said John Harris.

Veterans Job Club in Lawton meets the last Thursday of each month in the Oklahoma Works Center (1711 SW 11th Street) and is open to all Veterans (including VR&E) and qualifying military spouses.

