1st female commander named to 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard AFB

1st female commander named to 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard AFB

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO)- The 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base now has their first female commander.

Today Colonel Gregory Keeton transferred command of the wing to Colonel Andrea Themely. In Keeton's three years as commander -- the wing flew over 160,000 hours -- 536 combat pilots were produced and Romania was added to the  Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program.

Colonel Themely says she wants to continue the work that has been done the past thirty plus years.

“My main goal is to just continue the legacy of the last 36 years. We've trained NATO's best fighter pilots here and strengthen partnerships. I'm just happy to continue that legacy,” said Col. Andrea Themely.

Colonel Themely served in the 80th flying training previously for five years and says she has never seen a base with so much community support. Colonel Keeton will now retire from the US Air Force but will still fly as a pilot for Southwest Airlines.

