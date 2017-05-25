1st female commander named to 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard AFB

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
A colorful, mullet-wearing operator of an exotic animal park who ran as a write-in candidate for president is among a group of Libertarian Party candidates planning to run for Oklahoma's open governor seat in...
Temple Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which provides nutritious meals at no charge to children between May 30th and June 30th while they are on summer vacation. All children 18 years and under can participate. Adults with a documented mental or physical disability that participate in a non-profit school program are also eligible. Meals will be provided at Temple High School Monday through Friday from 11:00-12:30.
