Temple Summer Food Program hours and location - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Temple Summer Food Program hours and location

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

TEMPLE, OK (KSWO)- Temple Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which provides nutritious meals at no charge to children between May 30th and June 30th while they are on summer vacation.

All children 18 years and under can participate. Adults with a documented mental or physical disability that participate in a non-profit school program are also eligible.

Meals will be provided at Temple High School Monday through Friday from 11:00-12:30. They will be closed on Independence Day.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:06:28 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:06:28 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

  • Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:05:19 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:05:19 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

  • Animal park operator among Libertarians running for governor

    Animal park operator among Libertarians running for governor

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:59:34 GMT
    (Source Ballotpedia)(Source Ballotpedia)

    A colorful, mullet-wearing operator of an exotic animal park who ran as a write-in candidate for president is among a group of Libertarian Party candidates planning to run for Oklahoma's open governor seat in...

    A colorful, mullet-wearing operator of an exotic animal park who ran as a write-in candidate for president is among a group of Libertarian Party candidates planning to run for Oklahoma's open governor seat in 2018.

    •   
Powered by Frankly