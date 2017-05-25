Temple Summer Food Program hours and location

TEMPLE, OK (KSWO)- Temple Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which provides nutritious meals at no charge to children between May 30th and June 30th while they are on summer vacation.

All children 18 years and under can participate. Adults with a documented mental or physical disability that participate in a non-profit school program are also eligible.

Meals will be provided at Temple High School Monday through Friday from 11:00-12:30. They will be closed on Independence Day.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.