Big crowds expected for Memorial Weekend at Lawton lakes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - With Memorial Day Weekend approaching, Lawton Police are urging everyone to stay safe while they are heading to the lake, following Wednesday’s drowning at Lake Lawtonka.

The body of Gary Watkins was found in the water outside a boathouse near Robinson's Landing Wednesday afternoon. An LPD spokesman said they are waiting for the medical examiner's report before they release details on how it happened.

Memorial Weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year on the lake so extra precautions are needed if you'll be out on the water. Lieutenant Bill Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said even though the holiday weekend isn't here yet, the party has already gotten started at the lake.

"It's already busy so far this holiday season, more so than last year so we expect a pretty busy weekend,” Jenkins said.

Between Lake Ellsworth and Lake Lawtonka, Lt. Jenkins said he expects around 800 people on the water.

"Maybe more than that. Expect probably 40 or 50 boats out at Slough House Slough going out of that dock,” Jenkins said.

With that many people on the water, Lt. Jenkins said it is very important everyone stays safe.

“There's going to be a lot of people skiing, a lot of people fishing, swimming. Stay hydrated, make sure you wear your safety equipment, operate your boat safely, things like that,” Jenkins said.

With the warm weather and boats on the water, usually comes lots of drinking.

"Watch how much they are drinking, of course the adults are going to be drinking beer and stuff like that, watch how they are operating the machinery, the seadoos and stuff like that,” Jenkins said.

There will be more people out on both lakes than a normal weekend, but there will also be more police working as well.

"We'll have boats on both lakes and we'll also have extra staffing this weekend to hopefully keep an eye on things,” Jenkins said.

If you see one of those police boats out on the water, there's only one thing Jenkins said you should do.

"Wave, have a good time, enjoy themselves, if they aren't doing anything wrong, we're not going to be talking to them,” Jenkins said.

