Lawton council representative hosts town hall meeting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton city council representative V. Gay McGahee hosted a town hall meeting Thursday night, to give residents a chance to share their concerns with her, and other members of the city government.

One of the prime topics of discussion was the recently-approved budget, which includes an increase of 2-point-2 percent in the utility bill.

McGahee explained that she had pushed for a smaller rate hike, which was voted down, and that it was a difficult decision because of the need to continue funding basic city services.

She encouraged them to become more directly involved with their city government, so they can get a better understanding of the process and the tough choices that need to be made.



McGahee said, "I want them to come to council meetings so they'll know firsthand what's going on. I want citizens to either watch it on TV or watch it on the live stream on Facebook, or come to the meetings and actually be a part of what's going on here in the City of Lawton and in Ward 7.”

Representatives from several city departments, including streets, water, neighborhood services and the police department were there to answer questions.

McGahee said she will host two more meetings this summer, one in June and another in July.

