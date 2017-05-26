Rocklahoma kicks off weekend of jams, Soundgarden front man laid to rest

PRYOR, OK (KSWO)- Rocklahoma up in Pryor is already underway as the Memorial Day weekend kicks off.

Last night was the campground party, which starts the festival. The show will go on tonight, tomorrow and Sunday. Those in charge are expecting anywhere from 80-90,000 people to attend.

Concert-goers can expect a good time, a lot of people, and even possibly some rain tomorrow.

"Every year, usually on Saturdays too, and it becomes a big mud pit out there, but people come anyways,” said Brianna Hambleton, a concert-goer.

Bands scheduled to play include Def Leppard, the Offspring and Stone Sour.

Soundgarden was initially set to play tomorrow night, but after the sudden death of the band's front man Chris Cornell, Live took their place, with a tribute to Cornell also set.

Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell is being laid to rest today at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Representatives for the late singer-songwriter say a private memorial service Friday will be followed by a public viewing of Cornell's burial site at 3 p.m. PDT.

Cornell, 52, was pronounced dead May 18 after he was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room hours after performing a concert with Soundgarden. Coroner's officials released say preliminary autopsy results show the singer hanged himself, but full toxicology results remain pending.

