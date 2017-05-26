Tillerson is in the UK to discuss US leaks of Manchester bombing details

United Kingdom (KSWO)- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in the UK today after English officials criticized the US for high-profile leaks of details surrounding the Manchester bombing investigation.



Tillerson is meeting with British foreign secretary Boris Johnson. They are set to discuss foreign policy, the U-K's upcoming election and future action on terrorism.

US sources were the first to reveal the identity of the suspected suicide bomber, leading to concern that police efforts to hunt down his associates could be impacted. The leaks culminated in the New York Times publishing crime scene photos.

