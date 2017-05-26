Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester for benefit concert

In a tweet, Ariana Grande said she would be returning to Manchester for a benefit concert. Grande did not give a timetable on when that concert would happen.

In the post, which is a long note written to her fans, specifically those impacted by the terrorist bombing on Monday, she said she was "sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing.

The bombing on Monday has been linked to Salman Abedi, who has been claimed by the Islamic State as one of their soldiers. His brother and father are among a large network of people who have been arrested in the past week as anti-terror officials in the United Kingdom investigate Abedi and the network they believe helped him carry out the bombing.

The bombing killed 22 people and injured 50 others as Grande's concert was ending in the city of Manchester in northwest England. Police say the bomb was packed with shrapnel and was carried by Abedi in a backpack before he detonated in a public area of the venue.

