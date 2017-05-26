KSWO, OBI, OK Pork Council blood drive triples the number of regular daily donors

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We joined with the Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Oklahoma Pork Council to help save lives through a blood drive today.

Officials say that there were triple more donors than on a regular day.

All donors received a free pulled-pork sandwich from the Oklahoma Pork Council, a free t-shirt, a pass for two to the Oklahoma City Zoo, and entry into a contest to win a catered barbecue pork picnic for 40 people.

While O-negative is the universal donor, they said all blood is appreciated going into Memorial Day weekend.



“We are preparing for Memorial Day. There are a lot of accidents. There’s a lot of travel. There’s a lot of different things that are going on and we need to stock our blood supply and be ready for those happenings,” said Christie Chambers, OBI Account Recruiter.

If you don't get the chance to donate, you still can. The Oklahoma Blood Institute is open 6 days a week and is always looking for donors. The building is located at 211 SW A Avenue.

