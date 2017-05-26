Head out to the Central Frontier Meeting to learn more about the Buffalo Soldiers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- May 26th is the first day 2017 National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club Central Frontier Meeting in Lawton.

The group promotes motorcycle riding and safety. The annual meeting fosters camaraderie among the motorcyclists while educating the public about the accomplishments of the 9th and 10th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers – six all-black regiments established by Congress to following the Civil War.

“It’s important to know the history of what the black soldiers or buffalo soldiers had to endure just to be a soldier to help defend the nation back from 1866 to 1944,” Lawton Chapter President Donald Henderson stressed the importance of this event.

Tomorrow Mayor Fred Fitch will present a proclamation to the club at 10:00 a.m. Other guest speakers include 2018 Oklahoma governor candidate Connie Johnson and Senator Anastasia Pittman.

The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Trooper Motorcycle Club is a nonprofit organization that participates in many community service and charitable projects.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.