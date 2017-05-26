Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs hosts the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Horse riders from all over the country are gathered in Duncan this weekend for a special horse show.

The Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs are hosting the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show.

This is the fourth time the show has been held in Duncan and promises to wow attendees with specially-bred show horses showing their stuff.

Eighty-three horses will go head to head to show off their breeding, gait, and performance -- and they'll also participate in a few fun events, like "musical stables."

The show is free to attend and open to public and attendees will be given the chance to test-ride the horses.

The fun will kick off tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

