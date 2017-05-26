Fire destroys Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An investigation continues into an early morning fire that destroyed a home on Lawton's West side.

The fire broke out just before 6:45 a.m. Friday at a home in the 6900 block of Drakestone Boulevard.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the exact cause of the fire. You can see significant damage to the home's garage, where investigators say the fire started. They were able to put the blaze out relatively quickly, but the damage to the rest of the house was significant enough to render it unlivable.

Fire fighters remained on the scene for several hours Friday, mainly working in the garage to make sure the hot spots didn't re-ignite. 7NEWS did briefly speak with a woman who said she lives in the home with her family. She did not want to go on camera but she was obviously shaken up by the incident, saying she couldn't believe everything they have worked for is gone just like that.

She also said that everyone made it out of the house safely with no serious injuries.

