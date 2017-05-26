US approves disaster declaration for 18 Oklahoma counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared 18 Oklahoma counties as disaster areas following severe storms that pounded the state in April and early May.

Gov. Mary Fallin said Friday that the declaration means federal funding is available to the state, local governments and rural electric cooperatives for infrastructure repairs and costs associated with responding to the storm that struck between April 28 and May 2.

The storms caused extensive flooding in eastern and central Oklahoma and widespread snow and high winds in the Oklahoma Panhandle. Three tornadoes occurred on April 28 and 29, including an EF-2 tornado near Cameron. The weather also caused treacherous travel conditions, road closures and power outages.

Damage assessments indicate the storm resulted in more than $12.7 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

