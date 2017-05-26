Cache High School Cheerleaders donate water to Elk City tornado victims

CACHE, OK (KSWO)- The Cache High School Cheer Team is lending a helping hand by donating dozens of cases of water to victims affected by the storms and tornadoes in Elk City.



Earlier this week Cache Cheerleader Jessica Hines said she started thinking about those affected from the storm.

Hines said she remembers going to Elk City for games and other school events, and remembering how welcoming the city was... so she decided to do something in return.

She got with a few of her teammates and they received over 60 cases of water from Pepsi, Walmart, the Cache Masonic Lodge, and parents.

Hines and her teammate Kenzi Bookout said its always better to give back.



"I think it means a lot, it means our whole community is coming together and is trying to help another community, and hopefully its helps a lot of people out," Hines said.

"It kind of gives me hope because we do it for them because we know that other people can help us too...if that happens to us," Bookout said.



The cheer team left Friday morning.They met at the Elk City Police Department and followed officers to different locations giving them out.

