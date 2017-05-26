9th annual Red Dirt Ball kicks off

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- The 9th annual Red Dirt Ball in Medicine Park kicked off today. The event is free and features live music, food, and fun, it's the perfect event for you and your family!

Every year the town of Medicine Park has 5 musical events.The Red Dirt Ball is the second one and it is one of the biggest.

With the beautiful weather, and bath lake view organizers said they're expecting hundreds of people.

On Friday night and this weekend the event will feature free live music from 13 bands, playing country music. Organizers recommend bringing your own folding chair while you are listening to the bands perform.

There are tons of food vendors out here offering everything from Thai Food, BBQ, Bacon burgers, Ices, Beer and Wine.

Parking cost $2 dollars and the bridge from East Lake to West Lake will be closed due to the crowds.



Event Organizer Jean Schucker said it helps introduce people to history, culture, and many attractions the town offers.

Schucker said it also brings in money.

"This is our only form of income, tourism is our business, and we make some money off of this but mostly we want to provide free music for our community which is the big community of Southwest Oklahoma people come from all over," Schucker said.



Medicine Park Police Chief Tom Adrahtas said they will be looking out for drunk drivers throughout the weekend, and encourages everyone who decides to drink while they're at the festival to have a designated driver.

Red Dirt ends Friday at midnight and starts back Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. until Midnight.

