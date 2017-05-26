Police investigate possible stabbing

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton Police investigated a possible stabbing Friday night.



They say a Native American woman came to a house in the neighborhood of Southwest 12th and H Avenue, bleeding, and asking for help.



Police say she was taken the hospital to be treated for a puncture wound, but said the woman appeared to be intoxicated, and was not cooperating with officers, so they are still unsure how she was injured.

