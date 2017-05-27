CU's Kaaukai earns NCBWA All-American honors

LAWTON, Okla - For the first time in six years, the Cameron baseball program has an All-American. Junior short stop Micah Kaaukai was named a third team selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association. Kaaukai led the Aggies with a .435 batting average this season. He also drove in 30 runs and stole 15 bases for a CU team that won 30 games. He is one of three players from the Lone Star Conference to earn All-American honors.

