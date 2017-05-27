Lawton Police searching for shooting suspect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting.

Police are searching for 25 year old, Keith Thompson. Police say they were dispatched to the 1400 Block of NW 40th street around 3:30 a.m. after Thompson got into an altercation with his girlfriend, Ashley Edmundson and shot her. Her son was also injured during the altercation.

Edmundson was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment and was released. Her son was transported to OU Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition.

Thompson is considered armed and dangerous. He also has a city of Lawton warrant and a Grady County warrant.

