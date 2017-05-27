Families jam out at the 9th annual Red Dirt Ball

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Red Dirt kicked off their 9th annual Ball in Medicine Park Friday.

Saturday was the second day of the weekend long event.

“It's just a great time,” said Andy Anderson, an event attendee.

Anderson was just one of many community members and families that decided to join the festivities at Red Dirt Ball in Medicine Park.



He and his wife have been going to the festival since their start in 2008.



He said since the beginning he's noticed some changes.



"They're getting bigger,” said Anderson. “More people are coming."



He said his favorite part of the festival is that it's geared toward enjoying yourself with your family.



"With the kids and the dogs and enjoying all the company and bath lake,” said Anderson. “It's really a nice time."



Medicine Park's Bath Lake area opened just in time for those needing to cool by taking a dip in the water.



That along with the live music, vendors and more was event coordinator Dwight Copes hope for the day--- to provide the opportunity for people to come out and enjoy the many things Medicine Park has to offer.



"We love to share our community and have people come visit and see what it is and hopefully they come back and visit us again,” said Cope.



Cope said the he believes the annual festival is important part of Lawton's community.



"It gives us a lot of notoriety,” said Cope. “Even beyond the bounds of Oklahoma we get people coming here inquiring about it and then being part of it."



Which is the reason Anderson said this won't be the last year he comes out to the festival.



"It's not too far from Lawton,” said Anderson. “People drive out here and enjoy themselves. There's no stress."



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

