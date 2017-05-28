Memorial Day events

SOUTHWEST, OK (KSWO) -On Monday, people across the country will take time to honor the men and women who died serving our country.

Every Memorial day flags are placed on each grave at Fort Sill National Cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. On Monday, the cemetery is holding a Memorial day service at 10. The Keynote speaker will be Randy Dunham who's with America's Veterans Supporters of Lawton. The event will be at the cemeteries Memorial Walk area and parking will be near the flag pole.



In Duncan, military service organizations from across Stephens County will hold their own ceremony at noon at Memorial Park. During the ceremony, they'll recognize those who lost their lives in each military branch. They'll having the posting of flags, laying of wreaths, and a rifle tribute.



And Sunset Memorial Gardens is holding a memorial service at two. Flags will be displayed to honor veterans who were laid to rest at the cemetery . Brigadier General Retired Billy Cooper of Lawton will be the featured speaker.



All these ceremonies are open to the public.

